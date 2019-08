MISSION VIEJO (CNN) — A Southern California allegedly under the influence of drugs was arrested Monday after trying to fix his flat tires with Band-Aids and gauze.

Police say they originally got the call about a suspicious man.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the 26-year-old with a parked car that had two flat tires.

The man was apparently trying to fix the tires with medical supplies.

He was arrested because the deputies believed he was on drugs.