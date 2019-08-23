Southern California mother suspected of killing 2 daughters

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — An infant and her teenage sister found dead at their California home are believed to have been killed by their mother, who left two suicide notes and was unresponsive in a hospital Wednesday, police said.

The victims, 4 months and 14 years old, were found Tuesday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles, by their father when he returned home from work.

Among the evidence is a “suicide note by the mother indicating that she intended to kill the children and to kill herself,” police Sgt. Bill Russell told reporters.

No details of the mother’s medical condition were released, but Russell said she had been unable to provide a statement.

No charges had been filed, and Russell said her name would not be released until investigators speak to her.

Details of the suicide notes were not released but Russell said there was “a clear indication of what her intention was.”

“We do know that the mother was dealing with depression prior to the incident and had dealt with that in the past,” he said.

How the children were killed was still being determined by the coroner.

“There was a struggle at the scene which may have played a factor in the deaths,” Russell said.

The sergeant said the father called police when he discovered the deaths and was cooperative.

Asked how the father was handling the situation, Russell said, “It’s a difficult time, as you can imagine. It’s a horrible tragedy.”