Southern Marin Fire has new fire boat

MARIN (KRON) – Fighting fires from land and water — Southern Marin Fire has a new fire boat.

The fire department says it’s loaded with gadgets to help keep you safe and during emergencies, it can even act as a floating fire hydrant.

“Water monitors were able to pump more water than we do out of our firefighting apparatus, so it does allow us to apply a lot of water to a fire,” Captain Mike Martinez said.

Southern Marin Fire’s latest tool – a 22,000-pound fire fighting machine on water named Liberty.

“The rapid response. This vessel operates at 30 knots so we can get there quickly and apply water fast,” Martinez said.

Tricked out with gadgets to help fight fires and perform rescues as far as five miles offshore.

“Infrared that helps in this service area with the fog. The fog can equal nighttime. It’s really nighttime conditions in the middle of the day with all the kite surfers, windsurfers, people that fall off sailboats. Wireless headsets allow us to communicate with the crew, the officer, the operator and communicate in and out of the vessel,” Martinez said.

Plus it acts as a floating fire hydrant during natural disasters.

“We’re able to pump water in the event of an earthquake or large scale disaster. When we have water mains broken were able to get this vessel into a location and pump water for the land-based firefighting operation,” Martinez said.

Fire Captain Mike Martinez says it’s not only a smooth ride during rough conditions but it’s also one of their safer rides too.

“That’s our number one goal. Get our work done and get home to our families,” Martinez said.