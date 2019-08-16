Southwest offers more flights to Hawaii from Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that they are offering more flight options to Hawaii from the Bay Area.

The airline posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, promoting a $99 special that only lasted one day.

In the post, they said the airline will be providing new services along with extending its promo schedule through March 6, 2020.

We’re saying Aloha to new service between Sacramento-Honolulu and service to Lihue and Hilo. Plus, we extended our schedule through March 6, 2020. Book now: https://t.co/ouPFwZbi7T pic.twitter.com/GFToHTb4Z0 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) August 15, 2019

The Bay Area airports participating include: Sacramento (SMF), Oakland (OAK) and San Jose (SJC).

From the three airports, travelers have the option to fly to the following cities in Hawaii:

Honolulu, Oahu (HNL)

Kahului, Maui (OGG)

Kona, Island of Hawaii (KOA)

Lihue, Kauai (LIH)

Hilo, Island of Hawaii (ITO)

The promo video said the airline will be accommodating 18 round-trips a day between the three gateways and Hawaii.

It will offer 34 departures a day on inter-island service, according to the video.

>> For more information, click here. Safe travels!