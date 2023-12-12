(KRON) — Is it a bird? A plane? An unidentified flying object? Not exactly.

A streaking object moving through the sky early Monday morning that was visible from a park in Livermore turned out to be a United States Space Force missile launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Santa Barbara.

The missile, an FTG-12 ground-based interceptor, launched shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday. The missile was launched by Space Launch Delta 30 Guardians, Airmen and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, according to a news release from Space Force.

In video sent to KRON4 from a viewer in Livermore (watch in the player above) the launch could be seen from the sidewalk adjacent to a local park.

“The test demonstrated the ability of the GMD’s capability to engage threats faster and provides the commander of USNORTHCOM the capability to engage and destroy intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile threats to the U.S. homeland,” said Space Force.