Spare the Air Alert extended through Monday amid smoke from Glass Fire

(KRON) – A Spare the Air Alert banning wood burning will be in effect through at least Monday, September 28th.

Wildfire smoke from the Glass Fire in Napa County that began overnight will continue to impact the North Bay, according to Air Quality officials.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tmrw, 9/28. Wildfire smoke from the Glass Fire in Napa Co. is impacting the North Bay as well as ozone throughout the region. Wood burning is banned. If pollution levels are unhealthy, stay indoors. https://t.co/wbkYMspD80. pic.twitter.com/3WZKaHaZi1 — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 27, 2020

Bay Area residents are encouraged to limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

During a Spare the Air Alert, it’s illegal for residents and businesses to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.

To find out you current air quality conditions, click here.

Latest Stories: