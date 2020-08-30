Spare the Air Alert extended through Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending the Spare the Air Alert for wildfire smoke in the Bay Area through Tuesday, September 1st.

It’s illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices during a Spare the Air Alert.

The extension of the alert is a result of various wildfires still burning across the Bay Area.

