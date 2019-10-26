Spare the Air Alert in effect across Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smoke from the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County is impacting areas across the Bay Area.

The smoke is creating poor air quality in Sonoma County and northern parts of the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Air Alert through Saturday.

“If the smell of smoke is present in the air, residents should protect their health and avoid smoke exposure by staying indoors,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air District. “It is important to remember that protecting yourself from heat should take precedence over unhealthy air quality. If temperatures are too hot indoors, visit an air-cooling center, library, movie theater or other building that provides filtered air.”

Smoke is expected to move through the Bay Area but it’s not expected to exceed unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

The district says that smoke can irritate eyes and airways, which can cause coughing, scratchy throat and irritated sinuses.

For those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD, this air quality can cause wheezing.

During this time, the district advises the elderly, children and people with respiratory illnesses to take extra precautions and stay indoors.