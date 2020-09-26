Spare the Air Alert in effect Sunday amid wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert for Sunday, September 27th.
Air Quality officials are encouraging Bay Area residents to limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.
During a Spare the Air Alert, it’s illegal for residents and businesses to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.
To find out you current air quality conditions, click here.
