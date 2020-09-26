Spare the Air Alert in effect Sunday amid wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert for Sunday, September 27th.

Air Quality officials are encouraging Bay Area residents to limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

During a Spare the Air Alert, it’s illegal for residents and businesses to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.

To find out you current air quality conditions, click here.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tmrw, 9/27. Wildfire smoke with high inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust are expected to cause unhealthy smog, or ozone. Protect your health by limiting outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day. https://t.co/wbkYMspD80. pic.twitter.com/PTuQmXGGna — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 26, 2020

