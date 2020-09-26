Spare the Air Alert in effect Sunday amid wildfire smoke

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
spare-the-air-generic_149522

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert for Sunday, September 27th.

Air Quality officials are encouraging Bay Area residents to limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

During a Spare the Air Alert, it’s illegal for residents and businesses to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.

To find out you current air quality conditions, click here.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Latest News

More News