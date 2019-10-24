Spare the air alert issued due to Kincade Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Officials are issuing the twentieth Spare the Air Alert for smoke, which is impacting the entire Bay Area.

The alert comes in light of the raging Kincade Fire, which has burned 10,000 plus acres and has destroyed at least seven homes.

“Air quality in the region is being impacted by the Kincade fire today, and unfortunately, this will likely continue in the coming days,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air District. “It is critical for residents to follow evacuation orders and instructions from their local public health officials to protect their health.”

Reports of smoke smell in the air have come from areas as far south as Alameda.

The Bay Area Air District advises residents to stay indoors if the smell of smoke is present or visible.

If people experience smoke-related symptoms such as irritated eyes or airways, coughing, dry scratchy throat, or irritated sinuses, especially if they are young or eldery, officials encourage them to seek medical attention.

Check real-time air quality readings here: http://www.baaqmd.gov/about-air-quality/current-air-quality/air-monitoring-data/#/aqi?id=316&date=2019-10-24&view=hourly