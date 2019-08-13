Spare the Air Alert issued for Wednesday in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Spare the Air alert has been issued across the Bay Area for Wednesday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

This is the ninth alert due to smog issued this year.

The air quality is projected to be unhealthy on Wednesday as hot temperatures and light winds moving across the Bay mix with exhaust from motor vehicles.

“It’s important that Bay Area residents help protect air quality so we are better protected when temperatures rise,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “Finding another way to get to work besides driving alone makes a big difference in reducing air pollution throughout region.”

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14. Reduce air pollution by taking transit, carpooling or telecommuting instead of driving alone. For more information, commute tips, and routes, visit https://t.co/UTepOGke1S. pic.twitter.com/prI2qvmgw7 — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) August 13, 2019

These are some side effects of unhealthy air to look out for:

Throat irritation

Congestion

Chest pain

Triggered asthma

Inflamed lining in lungs

Worsening bronchitis and emphysema

If you prefer to exercise outside, the air district recommends doing it in the early morning hours when the ozone concentration is lower.

It is also recommended to take public transportation or carpool to work and school.

