(KRON) — Today Seattle Police released footage of the fatal killing of Marshall Curtis Jones, the suspect in the death of Alexis Gabe.

According to police, the suspect, Jones, reportedly fled to Kent, Washington. Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, including officers from SPD and surrounding forces, located Jones on the 3500 block of S. 222nd Place in Kent, where police officers attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest at a residence.

The footage labeled “cellphone video” opens on officers knocking loudly on the door of a residence while saying, “Police. Marshall Jones, open the door.” The police officers then acknowledge who has which window and which door covered.

They instruct Jones again, “Open the door slowly. Open the door, and do it now.” Dogs can be heard barking in the background.

In what seems like an instant, the suspect opens the door to the residence and makes way to exit quickly. Officers behind a shield shoot the suspect as he exits the doorway. Officers reported that he “charged” at them with a knife and that’s when they fired.

Law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel rendered aid at the scene, but the suspect later died of his injuries. The video then shows the knife that Jones reportedly had in his hand next to a ruler, with the blade measuring more than 7 inches.

The full footage of the video is available below. Please note, this video is graphic.