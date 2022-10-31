SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared a statement on her husband’s condition following Friday’s attack inside of their Pacific Heights home.
In a statement posted to Speaker Pelosi’s website, she called the attack “horrific.” Pelosi expressed gratitude for the support they have received, and she said that the family has been, “deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes.”
KRON On is streaming now
Pelosi went on to say that Paul Pelosi will face a long recovery process, but that he is “making steady progress.” The House Speaker closed the statement by thanking everyone for their kindness.
On Monday, the alleged attacker in the incident, David DePape, was charged in federal court with assault and attempted kidnapping. The full statement is included below.
Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes. We are most grateful. Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process. Our family thanks everyone for their kindness.”Statement from House Speaker Pelosi