SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared a statement on her husband’s condition following Friday’s attack inside of their Pacific Heights home.

In a statement posted to Speaker Pelosi’s website, she called the attack “horrific.” Pelosi expressed gratitude for the support they have received, and she said that the family has been, “deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes.”

Pelosi went on to say that Paul Pelosi will face a long recovery process, but that he is “making steady progress.” The House Speaker closed the statement by thanking everyone for their kindness.

On Monday, the alleged attacker in the incident, David DePape, was charged in federal court with assault and attempted kidnapping. The full statement is included below.