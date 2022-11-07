SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat down for her first interview since the attack on her husband Paul in their Pacific Heights home in San Francisco on Oct. 28. She spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday evening.

“We don’t want him to watch the news, we don’t want him to be revisiting all of this,” Pelosi told Cooper about her husband’s recovery.

Mr. Pelosi was awoken by an intruder in his bedroom the night of Oct. 28. The assailant allegedly told Mr. Pelosi he was here for his wife, who was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the break in.

Pelosi says she hasn’t been able to listen to the 911 call or watch the bodycam footage. When asked if she’d want to hear it, she said, “I don’t think so.”

Cooper brought up how Mr. Pelosi was able to remain calm during the attack. After asking to go to the bathroom, Mr. Pelosi dialed 911 and tried to describe to the operator what was happening.

KRON On is streaming now

“He was cool, Paul’s cool,” Pelosi replied with a smile. She says Mr. Pelosi was faced with a very intimidating man when David DePape, the accused assailant, was nearby.

“He’s very big, 6’4,” 260 — the assailant — and he was just a few feet away from Paul, hearing all of this…Paul saved his own life with that call,” Pelosi said.

Much credit has been given to the 911 operator who knew that something was wrong and sent officers to the scene — they arrived only two minutes after the call. When police knocked on the door, Mr. Pelosi was able to open it before allegedly being struck in the head with the hammer by DePape.

“God bless her,” Pelosi said of the operator.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul Pelosi pose for the media outside of 10 Downing St. in central London on Sept. 16, 2021, as she arrives for a meeting with Britain’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pelosi said she was sleeping in D.C., when she heard the news. She had just flown in from San Francisco the night before. Pelosi says the doorbell rang sometime after 5 a.m. As she wondered who it could be, she heard a bang on the door.

Capitol Police were on her doorstep, and they said they needed to speak with her.

“At that time we didn’t even know where he was or what his condition was. We just knew there was an assault in our home,” Pelosi told Cooper. She went on to say she was grateful that her husband was brought to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center even though it wasn’t the hospital closest to their home.

Pelosi says Mr. Pelosi was struck on the head twice with the hammer, but experts at SF General say that the hammer did not pierce his brain. She described the surgery that her husband went through; doctors had to remove a piece of his skull and examine the brain.

Pelosi says her husband was in good spirits when he awoke from surgery and saw his son, “Oh your mother’s gonna be very happy because the Ravens won last night,” she told Cooper.

Cooper asked how it made Pelosi feel that she was the true target of the crime.

For me this is really the hard part, because Paul was not the target, and he’s the one who’s paying the price, I mean we all are, but it’s really sad because it is a flame that was fueled by misinformation and all the rest of that, which is just unfortunate and has no place in our democracy.

David DePape records Gypsy Taub being led away by police after her nude wedding outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. DePape was known in Berkeley, Calif., as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg / File)

DePape allegedly asked, “Where’s Nancy?” which was also yelled throughout the halls of the U.S. Capitol during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Cooper asked Pelosi if it felt familiar, “Absolutely, there is no question, it’s the same thing. Copycatter? Whatever it happens to be,” she replied.

“To see the assault on January 6th on the Capitol was something that was so devastating and traumatic for many of us…I think it’s really important for us to find a way to restore unity to the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi seemed to stray away from talking about division, “We want the country to heal. This is not a path that we can continue on,” she said of the future. She told Cooper that she is concerned for many of the local politicians who are also now asking themselves if risking their family’s safety is worth running.

“When we’re gone, our families are home, and that’s scary,” Pelosi said. She went on to discuss the further pain she and her family have experienced due to the way some have chosen to mock the attack.

“You would think that there would be some level of responsibility, but you see what the reaction is on the other side, to make a joke out of it, and that is traumatic too… but forgetting that there has to be some sort of healing process,” she said.

Pelosi laid the blame for the division clearly at the feet of Republicans. “In our democracy there is one party that is doubting the outcome of the election, feeding that flame and mocking violence, that has to stop,” she said.

Cooper brought up Elon Musk and asked about the challenges that arise from people sharing misinformation online.

It’s really sad for the country that people of that high visibility would separate themselves from the facts and the truth in such a blatant way. It really is traumatizing…they don’t care about that obviously. But it is destructive to the unity in our country.

When asked if we can find a way to bridge the divide, she said, “This is a one-sided assault on our democracy, on our credibility of our integrity of elections and the rest. There has to be some sort of adult supervision on the Republican side,” she told Cooper.

Pelosi cited the Bible when describing our current time as one of healing, “As Ecclesiastes says, there’s a time for everything, and this is a time long overdue for healing… to do so open to hearing each other about the future of our country.”

Cooper went on to discuss midterm elections, and asked if Pelosi had any strong predictions for election day, “Tomorrow is a very big day for our country… I have heard from at least 50 of our candidates in races that are too close to call and I fell optimistic, it just depends on turnout,” she said.

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi (Jemal Countess /Getty Images / File)

Pelosi refused to speak about what exactly she might do if the Democrats lose the lead in the House, and she is no longer speaker, but she did say that the events of the past two weeks would impact her choice.

“Members have to weigh.. and we want everyone to see the opportunity to run, make their contribution to our country… as they weight the equities it must be made with confidence, and not with fear that something would happen to their families,” Pelosi said.