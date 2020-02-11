Special moment for Dublin High after an ‘unthinkable’ year

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – One Dublin High School senior had his dream come true Friday night as he had the opportunity to partake in a moment he always yearned for.

Dublin Unified School District’s PIO Chip Dehnert said, “It was just such a positive experience. It’s what I love about this school and community. A night to remember for sure.”

The Dublin High School boys varsity basketball team played Livermore High as part of the school’s sixth annual Silent Night.

Silent Night is a game Dublin puts on where the crowd remains silent until Dublin scores ten points. Once the scoreboard hits ten is when the crowd erupts.

Dublin High senior Stewy Thalblum, is the varsity basketball team manager and has been with team during his four years at the school.

Following the team’s practice on Monday night one week away from the big game, the head coach announced Stewy would partake in Silent Night.

Friends, family and classmates showed up to the game with pictures of Stewy in the crowd and signs that read, ‘We want Stewy.’

As fans sat on the edge of their seats waiting for Stewy to make a game appearance, the crowd can be heard chanting Stewy’s name.

Dehnert explains how once Stewy was called in, the senior’s teammates made every effort to get him the ball.

“He would get open, make a shot, the crowd would gasp in a loud sense of anticipation. He would miss the shot, and there would be a loud sound of disappointment,” the PIO said.

It was a special night at Dublin High.

Dublin’s PIO went on to say, “For a school that has recently been through an unthinkable tragedy, this was the moment of absolute joy that everyone needed.”

Earlier this school year, three of Dublin High’s students were killed in a car crash on Christmas night, leaving two seriously injured.

Dehnert said the Livermore basketball team knew this was a special moment for Dublin, and didn’t make an effort to rain on anyone’s parade.

