(KRON/WXDX) — Fifty years ago, an American space crew landed on the moon, changing history forever and paving the way for space exploration for years to come.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to land on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Hours later, Armstrong walked on the moon.

During his presidency, President John F. Kennedy announced his goal of landing a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

Eight years later, his goal was achieved.