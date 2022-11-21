REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teenage boy and 23-year-old man have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a crash that left two parents dead and their children orphaned.

The crash that killed Grace and Greg Ammen happened on Nov. 4 just before 8 p.m. Police say two vehicles appeared to be racing at high speeds when a major collision took place at El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. The Ammens’ car was struck by another vehicle, killing both parents and injuring their seven-year-old twin girls.

Grace and Greg Ammen

In the days after the crash, the Redwood City Police Department proceeded with an investigation and was able to identify the drivers of the two vehicles that were engaged in a speed contest before the deadly crash.

A 17-year-old boy from Redwood City was identified as the alleged driver of the speeding vehicle that crashed into the Ammens, according to police. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center on Nov. 18.

RCPD officers located the second driver who was allegedly racing. He was identified as Kyle Harrison, 23, of Redwood City. Harrison was arrested at his residence before being booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Police say his vehicle was also at his residence and was collected as evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCPD tip line at (650) 780-7107.

Police say their investigation has revealed that the drivers were racing just before the crash happened, and that has been determined to be the cause of the collision. Both of the suspects were arrested on two counts of second degree murder, and police also executed search warrants at their residences which included their vehicles.