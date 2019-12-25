Spend Christmas Day watching the Warriors take on the Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are spending their Christmas day at Chase Center taking on the Houston Rockets in what was expected to be one of the day’s most exciting games.

Since the game’s announcement, multiple injuries have impacted the Warriors, making the game not so dramatic.

Despite not having Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Dub Nation can expect to see D’Angelo Russell and Draymond Green face James Harden and Russell Westbrook, assuming all are healthy and ready to play.

Although some might believe the game will be a blowout, the Warriors have been competitive throughout the season despite the losing record.

Can the Warriors get a win for the holiday? Tune in to see.

