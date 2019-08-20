Sports jersey worn by Pres. Barack Obama sells for $120K in auction

(CNN) — President Barack Obama remains popular, two and a half years after he left office.

But now, someone has paid a whole lot of money for one of the former president’s sports jerseys.

Bidding on Barack Obama’s hole-y jersey left a $120,000 dollar hole in someone’s bank account, sold to an anonymous collector of historic items.

Obama was america’s most basketball-obsessed president who jokingly dreamed of making the big play.

Obama’s jersey was salvaged by another basketball playing student at Punahou School in Hawaii.

The jersey in question was destined for the trash.

Peter noble also wore the no. 23 and was assigned to get rid of old jerseys being replaced by new ones at the prep school a few years after Obama left.

Sentimental about the number, he saved it and after Obama became president, he realized Obama wore no. 23.

An auction house called heritage auctions photo matched the jersey to a yearbook picture of Obama wearing it.

Another striking detail, Obama’s no. 23 would later turn out to be the number worn by Michael Jordan and Lebron James, two of the game’s greats.

