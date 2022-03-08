SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Both Spotify and Discord are down midday Tuesday.

“We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix,” Discord tweeted Tuesday at 10:25 a.m. “Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight!”

A few minutes before, Spotify tweeted “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

Discord added “time to go outside everyone.”

The platforms are two of the world’s most popular.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

