(NEXSTAR) – Several online platforms, including Spotify and Discord, experienced web outages Tuesday.

Spotify, the music and podcast streaming service, tweeted, “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

Spotify didn’t explain what might have knocked out service to its listeners’ favorite podcasts and music Tuesday morning. Users complained Spotify signed them out, then wouldn’t let them sign back in.

Down Detector, which tracks internet disruptions, registered more than 170,000 reports of problems with Spotify, starting shortly before 10 a.m. PST but falling after 10:30 a.m.

At 11:39 a.m., Spotify tweeted an update: “Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help.”

Meanwhile, Discord, an online messaging platform, confirmed it was also experiencing issues.

The company tweeted, “We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix,” before joking, “time to go outside everyone.”

Discord started investigating a problem with API and push notification errors around 9:16 PST, and reported finding the root cause in the company’s streaming service. Four minutes after reporting that everything had been fixed, however, a new issue caused a “major outage of the API.”

As of 11:29 a.m. engineers at Discord were still investigating the root of the problem but had begun to restore service with a workaround. The company said messaging, calls and streams were back, while other features would be back online soon.

Matthew Prince, the co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company that protects against malicious attacks, said in a tweet that the company’s services were all operational despite the reported outages.

“No uptick in attacks,” Prince tweeted. “We are seeing local drops in traffic from some upstream providers. Not yet clear if they’re related or not. All indications: not a Cloudflare issue.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.