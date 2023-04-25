SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first big warm-up of the year is getting underway with the National Weather Service warning of a moderate heat risk for inland areas beginning Wednesday. Widespread temperatures in the 80s to around 90 are forecast across the interior of the Bay Area and Central Coast. Temperatures will be at their highest in afternoon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the NWS said.

“If you like the warm temperatures today, then get ready to be thrilled with Wednesday and Thursday,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “High pressure is in control and that means that the Bay Area is going to see even warmer temperatures over the next few days peaking on Thursday before we cool down a bit heading towards the weekend.”

How hot will the Bay Area get?

While temps in many parts of the Bay Area remained in the 70s and low 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday have the potential to bring temperatures in the 90s.

“Inland spots are on target to see upper 80s and some will even be flirting with the 90-degree mark,” Grogan said. “Normally we look to May for 90s so if we get there in places like Livermore, Concord and Santa Rosa – it will be interesting.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

Could warmer temps bring on the “The Big Melt?”

Following an unprecedented wet winter, the Sierra snowpack is near an all-time high. The heavy snow coupled with the rapidly warming temperatures, have given rise to concerns over flooding.

“As we warm up here, the Sierra also moves in lock step with us,” Grogan explained. “Given the incredible snow season we’ve had, the melting of all of that snow comes with a few dangerous side effects.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

Those dangerous side effects could potentially include flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

“This Thursday through Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Sierra as the melting has the potential to cause creeks and streams to rise quickly and move swiftly,” Grogan warned. “So, if your plans include heading to the mountains this weekend, just make sure that you’re aware of the danger and take precautions.”

When will it cool down?

The good news is that temperatures will be coming back down to normal next week, according to the current forecast.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“Next week we will see a cooldown and we even have a tiny chance of rain possible on Tuesday,” said Grogan. “It’s a bit too early to see if that forecast will verify but stay tuned – I’ll be keeping an eye on the forecast as we get closer.”