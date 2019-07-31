Squaw Valley man accused of killing three people

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Squaw Valley man is set to be arraigned Wednesday, and he’s charged with murdering three people, according to court records.

The court records show Buford King is being charged with two murders in 2016 and one in 2011.

King is no stranger to law enforcement.

In 2017, deputies said King shot another man in the foot and was in possession of explosives.

“He got into a conversation with Buford King and it resulted with Buford shooting him in the foot; we don’t know the reason behind it,” Fresno Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said in 2017.

When deputies heard King was using explosives they sent the Fresno County Sheriff Swat Team, Clovis Bomb Squad and others with a search warrant. They said King came out of his home willingly.

“They took advantage of an opportunity to search further of this property and that is because we got word that Buford King might be related to the disappearance of two missing persons,” Botti said in 2017.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday about Buford’s 2019 arrest.

No other information was immediately available.

