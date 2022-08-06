REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died, and one is left seriously injured following a crash on CA State Route 92 Friday morning according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

At around 9:44 a.m., CHP received a call to their communication center about a crash on SR-92 westbound, east of Foster City Boulevard. A silver Ford Fusion was reportedly traveling westbound at an unknown speed in an unknown lane when the driver allowed the vehicle to veer to the right for unknown reasons, CHP said.

The car traveled across lanes and hit a Volvo Big Rig truck head-on that was parked on the right shoulder before landing in a ditch. The driver and rear passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The right front passenger was transported to the hospital with major injuries, CHP said. Traffic was not affected by the crash and all lanes remained open during the investigation.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this incident. Anyone with information on the crash are asked to contact Officer S. Martinez at (650)-779-2700.