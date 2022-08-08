Some small backpacks are more compact than others, so check the size before you buy to make sure it will fit everything you need it to.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The St. Anthony Foundation will be holding a back-to-school drive at the UC Hastings College of Law in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood this Thursday and Friday.

The drive is “for families experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty,” according to a press release. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. August 11 and 12.

“Thanks to the generosity of our caring donors, we can continue providing back-to-school essentials for underserved families in the Tenderloin, in addition to life-saving services such as addiction treatment, mental health care, and job training that lead to stability,” St. Anthony CEO Nils Behnke stated in the press release.

Over 3,000 children live in the Tenderloin; clothes, backpacks and other supplies are being made available through individual and corporate donations, the press release states.

The drive will be held in Room ARC at the university.