St. Patrick’s Day: Virtual celebrations begin in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — St. Patrick’s Day is Wednesday but the celebrations have already begun.

Although celebrations look different this year due to the pandemic, the traditions continue in the Bay Area.

The United Irish Societies of San Francisco celebrated the 170th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.

The virtual parade consisted of a variety of videos that were submitted to be included. Videos submitted included groups getting together to record themselves dancing, or celebrating in their own ways.

There’s also a collection of submitted photos in the video.