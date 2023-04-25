(KRON) — There has been a stabbing at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek and one student is in custody, the Mt. Diablo Unified School District confirmed to KRON4. The victim in the stabbing has been taken to a local hospital.

Both of the students involved were in the 9th grade and were acquaintances. No other students were involved.

The Walnut Creek Police Department told KRON4 it received a call around 1 p.m. on a report that a student had assaulted another student and that medical attention was required.

The Walnut Creek PD remains on the scene. There are also counselors on-site who will remain on-site tomorrow. Students have returned to class.

Police are calling the even an isolated incident and say there is no further threat to students or staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.