SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m.

At the scene, officers found an adult female who’d been stabbed and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

KRON On is streaming live news now

On Thursday morning, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and the incident was updated to a homicide, according to a subsequent tweet. The homicide was the 30th in San Jose this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.