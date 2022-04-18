The Latest – Monday, April 18:

2:45 p.m.

The superintendent of the Stockton Unified School District said the teen has died.

Original story below.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stagg High School in Stockton is currently in lockdown after officials said a 15-year-old female student was stabbed Monday.

According to Stockton Unified School District, a “trespasser” came onto school grounds and stabbed a student. The district said the school is under lockdown for “the safety of all staff and students.”

Officials said the person who stabbed the student has been arrested and the victim was taken to the nearest hospital.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the attack.

This story is still developing.