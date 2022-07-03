SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (BCN) — The Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is currently facing an immediate need for all blood types, especially type O negative, and is asking Bay Area residents to come out and donate as soon as possible to help meet the needs of local patients.

“Summer is always a difficult time to collect blood donations,” said Renee Gipson, donor services director at the SBC. “We typically see a decline in donors this time of year, which can impact patient care.”

Type O negative is one of the most frequently needed blood types, the center said. Supplies are critically low.

“Before heading out for summer activities or that family vacation, we’re urging the community to please consider making an appointment to donate to help maintain a steady supply this holiday weekend and in the coming months,” said Gipson. Donors are encouraged to make appointments at one of three donation center locations in Campbell, Menlo Park or Mountain View.

The centers are open seven days a week. They are located at 295 E. Hamilton Avenue in Campbell, 445 Burgess Drive Suite 100 in Menlo Park, and 515 South Drive Suite 20 in Mountain View.

To make an appointment, call (888) 723-7381. There will also be a number of mobile units available to the public, including blood drives in Milpitas, Pleasanton, San Jose and Sunnyvale.

Anyone who donates now through the 31st will receive a Grateful for Life” tie-dyed T-shirt. To make a mobile appointment, go to stanfordbloodcenter.org or call (888) 723-7831.

Donors should be in good health, with no cold, flu, or COVID-10 symptoms. Be sure to eat well prior to donation, drink fluids and please bring a photo ID to your donation.

