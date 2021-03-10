Stanford cancels appointments due to vaccine shortage

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford Health Care is the latest medical provider to cancel COVID-19 vaccine appointments because they didn’t receive enough doses from Alameda and Santa Clara County.

“Based on both our capacity and who we had schedule in the coming week, we did not receive enough vaccine to meet those demands,” Dr. Niraj Seghal said.

Stanford’s Chief Medical Officer says 8,700 first-dose appointments scheduled for this week will now be rescheduled 20 days from now. Second dose appointments are not affected.

“We have tried to prioritize those scheduled for their second dose and easier to reschedule first doses so we don’t run into concerns about people not getting their second doses,” Dr. Seghal said.

The fact that Stanford Health Care is getting less vaccine from Santa Clara County is not surprising. During Tuesday’s online Board of Supervisors meeting, county health officials said though the state’s allotment from the feds increased this week, Santa Clara County’s allotment of Pfizer and Moderna was less than the previous week.

“We needed the second doses of the Moderna vaccine so that’s where we were shorted,” Dr. Seghal said. “So we had to deal with the Moderna second dose and we had to cancel first dose vaccine clinics and not take any new appointments.”

The lack of vaccine supply has also caused Santa Clara County’s health system to notify 8,500 Kaiser patients who had appointments scheduled over the next 10 days to tell them those appointments will be rescheduled and they will be hearing directly from Kaiser who the county says does have the supply to complete those vaccinations.