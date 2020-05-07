Stanford Health Care workers protest hospital’s decision to cut pay by 20%

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — United healthcare workers protested against pay cuts for frontline workers in Palo Alto on Thursday.

Healthcare workers at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto took to the streets to protest a recent decision by the hospital to cut workers’ pay by 20%.

In April, Stanford hospitals announced that they needed to make what they call “temporary workforce adjustments” in order to deal with the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the hospital.

Administrators gave staff a choice — take a 20% pay cut or take time.

For many workers like those who protested Thursday, a 20% pay cut is significant. On the other hand, if workers take time off that leaves the hospital short handed during a crisis.

On Thursday, the workers with Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, protested the cutbacks.

“We know it’s hard… they can hear us.”

The pay cuts kicked in on April 27 and are supposed to expire in July, when the hospital hopes their financial outlook will have improved.

Just this week, Stanford Hospital began performing elective surgeries and other procedures that had been put on hold to deal with coronavirus cases.

