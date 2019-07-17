Stanford investigating after noose found on campus

STANFORD (KRON) — Stanford University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating after a noose was found near a residence hall on the campus.
The university said Tuesday the rope was about three-feet long and was hanging from a tall bush with a loop at one end.
At this point, the university is investigating the incident as a “suspicious circumstance,” but says it may be reclassified as a hate crime depending on evidence.
Those with information on what was found are asked to contact Stanford’s Department of Public Safety at 650-329-2413 .
In a statement, the university said:
“While we await further conclusions from the investigation, we feel it is important to state that a noose is recognized as a symbol of violence and racism directed against African American peoples. Such a symbol has no place on our campus. Our community values affirm the dignity of all peoples and call upon us to strive for a just community in which discrimination and hate have no presence.”