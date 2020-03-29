Stanford medical students collect PPE for health care workers

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford medical students are doing their part to collect personal protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of masks, masks and bottles of hand sanitizer that will eventually end up at hospitals and clinics in need.

Following orders, Reina Hutchison will only leave her home these days for essential needs.

And, felt stopping by the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto Saturday fell in that category.​

“It’s not a lot, but it’s what we could give,” Hutchison said.

And, these days, every little bit counts.​

Hutchison and her two daughters learned Stanford medical students were collecting personal protective equipment for Bay Area health care workers in short supply.​

So, they brought a few bottles of hand sanitizer and boxes of gloves they did not need.​

“My daughter had a bunch of gloves from her art supplies cause she’s an art student,” Hutchison said. “And we decided that these would be put in better use.”​

Shortly after Hutchison left, another donor showed up to drop off a box filled with three-thousand medical masks.​

“We’re incredibly grateful to everybody whose come by and donated,” medical student Maite Van Hentenryck said.

Third year Stanford medical student Maite Van Hentenryck said in just two days, the collection drive has yielded more than 2,500 N-95 respirator masks, double the amount of surgical masks and hundreds of boxes of gloves, disinfectant wipes and bottles of hand sanitizer.​

“Whether it’s open boxes of masks or unopened boxes, every little thing helps for keeping our health care workers at the front lines treating all of our patients safe,” Hentenryck said.

“We have the ability to stay home, so you guys are out there working the front lines, and you don’t have that so you need supplies,” Hutchison said.

The drive will continue Sunday.

The medical students will be back in the parking lot in front of Nieman Marcus off Sand Hill Road from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

