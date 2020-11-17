Stanford responds to Trump adviser’s controversial comment

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford University released a statement on Monday following controversy over comments made by White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas.

In a tweet on Sunday, Atlas, who is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, criticized Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions saying:

“The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp”

This comment came after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that an epidemic order would be in effect for three weeks beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17.

This order would end in-person learning for high schools and college students, indoor dining, theaters, stadiums, and organized sports.

In response to Atlas’s remarks, Stanford released the following statement: