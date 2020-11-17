Stanford responds to Trump adviser’s controversial comment

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford University released a statement on Monday following controversy over comments made by White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas.
In a tweet on Sunday, Atlas, who is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, criticized Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions saying:
“The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp”
This comment came after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that an epidemic order would be in effect for three weeks beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17.
This order would end in-person learning for high schools and college students, indoor dining, theaters, stadiums, and organized sports.
In response to Atlas’s remarks, Stanford released the following statement:
The university has been asked to comment on recent statements made by Dr. Scott Atlas, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution who is on leave of absence from that position.
Stanford’s position on managing the pandemic in our community is clear. We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing. We also believe in the importance of strictly following the guidance of local and state health authorities.
Dr. Atlas has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic. Dr. Atlas’s statements reflect his personal views, not those of the Hoover Institution or the university.
