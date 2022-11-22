PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a drive-by shooting at the Stanford Shopping Center that happened on Monday.

Detectives identified the suspect as Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose. Police say that Ginsberg was a former employee at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and he had recently started sending threatening text messages to his supervisor at the restaurant.

Police say the suspect fired at least two rounds during the shooting. Though no people were struck by bullets, officers who responded to the scene learned that a large plate glass window near the front door of the Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse was struck by the gunfire. The restaurant was open and had customers inside at the time of the shooting.

On Tuesday morning, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Ginsberg’s arrest on felony charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building. Police say that around 9:55 a.m., detectives were able to arrest Ginsberg in the 2600 block of Augustine Drive in Santa Clara.

Ginsberg’s car, a black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, was also searched for evidence by police. Shortly afterwards the detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the 300 block of Crescent Village Drive. At his home, police found a unregistered 9mm polymer handgun, otherwise referred to as a ghost gun. Police say this is the gun they believe was used in the drive-by shooting on Monday.

At this time, police believe the suspect acted alone in this incident, as there is no evidence that there was another person in the vehicle. Police say that the suspect’s former supervisor was at work when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the PAPD 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. People can also submit anonymous tips to paloalto@tipnow.org or via text or voicemail at 650-383-8984.