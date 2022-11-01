SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who is not connected to Stanford University was discovered living on the school’s campus in Palo Alto. A Stanford spokesperson tells KRON4 the school has been aware of him for almost a year.

William Curry was reported to have been seen on campus multiple times since December 2021, according to Stanford University. The first time the university found Curry living in a dorm, he was cited for breaking the law.

Since the first citation, Stanford’s Department of Public Safety has drafted multiple stay-away letters, which the university says is a prerequisite of citing someone for trespassing on campus. However, staff members and DPS were unable to locate Curry until an incident on Oct. 27, and the letter was delivered to him then.

The campus informed staff members at the dorms where Curry had been spotted, but a campus-wide bulletin was not sent out to all staff members at other dorms on campus. Dee Mostofi, the Assistant Vice President of External Communications at Stanford provided a statement to KRON4.