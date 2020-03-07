Stanford University cancels all in-class courses for remainder of winter quarter due to coronavirus concerns

View of the east entrance to the Main Quad at nighttest 2test 3

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford University has canceled all in-class courses for the remainder of the winter quarter due to coronavirus concerns, the university announced Friday.

For the final two weeks of the winter quarter, classes will not meet in person but will move to online formats.

Large group events will also be canceled or adjusted.

The university says it is actively monitoring the local and global health situation and is taking precautionary measures in an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

