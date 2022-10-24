PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Students at Stanford University no longer need to wear masks inside classrooms as of Monday.

The university said the policy change is the result of low COVID-19 cases on campus and in the surrounding community. There is concern that this winter we could see a surge in COVID-19 cases, but here on the Stanford campus the university has decided that cases have been low enough for long enough to ease mask restrictions.

Individual instructors can still require masks inside their classroom as long as they give students advance notice. Masks are also no longer required on Stanford’s Marguerite shuttle busses.

Only a handful of students and faculty could be seen wearing masks on Monday. “For me it’s a good thing. Most people can get vaccinated so life can resume,” said Marilyn Keller, ready to take off masks.

“I’m personally excited to move on. My mother is immunocompromised so I can understand people who want to protect those that are immunocompromised but I’m excited for things to move on, honestly,” said John Ma, ready to take off masks.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Stanford University is still encouraging face coverings in crowded situations, for people who may have tested positive for COVID-19 but no longer need to isolate, and for those who know they have been exposed to the virus. The university is encouraging students and faculty to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

Face coverings are still mandatory inside all Stanford medical facilities, including Stanford Hospital and its clinics.