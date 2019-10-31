Star-studded lineup of Dreamforce speakers include Barack Obama, Emilia Clarke

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salesforce’s Dreamforce is upon us.

The annual user conference that brings together thought leaders, industry pioneers and thousands of IT professionals is scheduled for Nov. 19-22 in downtown San Francisco.

Besides nearly 3,000 training sessions and workshops, network opportunities and product demos, the conference will also offer more than 50 keynote speakers, including some popular names.

A few you may have heard of include:

Former President Barack Obama: 44th President of the United States

Tim Cook: CEO, Apple

Emilia Clarke: Actor and Founder, SameYou

Megan Rapinoe: World Cup and Olympic Champion

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka: UN Under-Secretary-General & Executive Director of UN Women

Yo-Yo Ma: Cellist

will.i.am: Founder and CEO, i.am+

Baron Davis: Founder, Business Inside the Game (BIG)

>> See the full lineup of speakers here.

If you’re hoping to catch a speech or two, unfortunately Dreamforce is all sold out.

“Due to phenomenal demand and to ensure a great experience for everyone in San Francisco, we are putting a cap on full conference registration,” the website reads.

Those with a “valid code” can still register.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Latest News Headlines: