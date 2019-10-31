Star-studded lineup of Dreamforce speakers include Barack Obama, Emilia Clarke

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salesforce’s Dreamforce is upon us.
The annual user conference that brings together thought leaders, industry pioneers and thousands of IT professionals is scheduled for Nov. 19-22 in downtown San Francisco.
Besides nearly 3,000 training sessions and workshops, network opportunities and product demos, the conference will also offer more than 50 keynote speakers, including some popular names.
A few you may have heard of include:
- Former President Barack Obama: 44th President of the United States
- Tim Cook: CEO, Apple
- Emilia Clarke: Actor and Founder, SameYou
- Megan Rapinoe: World Cup and Olympic Champion
- Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka: UN Under-Secretary-General & Executive Director of UN Women
- Yo-Yo Ma: Cellist
- will.i.am: Founder and CEO, i.am+
- Baron Davis: Founder, Business Inside the Game (BIG)
>> See the full lineup of speakers here.
If you’re hoping to catch a speech or two, unfortunately Dreamforce is all sold out.
“Due to phenomenal demand and to ensure a great experience for everyone in San Francisco, we are putting a cap on full conference registration,” the website reads.
Those with a “valid code” can still register.
To learn more about the event, click here.
