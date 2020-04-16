Starbucks has a plan for reopening after last month’s coronavirus closures.
The company is adopting a ‘monitor and adapt’ strategy to re-open certain cafes.
CEO Kevin Johnson addressed employees in an open letter.
He wrote that “Every community will continue to monitor the covid-19 situation and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.”
Johnson also wrote the company has developed a so-called “data-rich dashboard” that aggregates government data on confirmed cases and trends.
Currently, some U.S. locations have shifted to drive-through only.
Others offer entryway pickup, curbside delivery and at-home delivery.
Latest Stories:
- Starbucks has a plan for gradually reopening. Here’s how it will work
- Trump, aides float outlier theory on origins of coronavirus
- U.S. cities running out of money due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
- California governor announces two weeks paid leave for food industry workers