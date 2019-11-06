Starbucks’ holiday cups, seasonal drinks return this week

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

The beloved Starbucks holiday cups are back Thursday, Nov. 7.

The coffee chain is rolling out its signature red and green cups to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

A Starbucks executive says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

Starbucks will also be selling 5 specialty holiday drinks this year, including the Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, and Caramel Brulee Latte.

Which are you most excited to try?

Latest News Headlines: