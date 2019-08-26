Starbucks rolling out 1st new pumpkin beverage in 16 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s almost PSL season!
What better way to celebrate the start of all things fall than with a pumpkin spice latte?
How about a new pumpkin beverage from Starbucks?
Starbucks is launching a brand new pumpkin beverage called the pumpkin cream cold brew – its first new pumpkin beverage in over a decade.
According to Starbucks, the new drink will be made with “cold brew and a vanilla base, topped with pumpkin cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.”
The pumpkin cold brew goes on sale Tuesday, Aug. 27.
If you’re curious, here are the other menu items available starting tomorrow:
- Salted Caramel Mocha
- PSL
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
- Pumpkin Scone
- Pumpkin Spice Madeleines
- Cat Cake Pop
