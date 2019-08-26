Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Starbucks rolling out 1st new pumpkin beverage in 16 years

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s almost PSL season!

What better way to celebrate the start of all things fall than with a pumpkin spice latte?

How about a new pumpkin beverage from Starbucks?

Pumpkin Cold Brew / Starbucks

Starbucks is launching a brand new pumpkin beverage called the pumpkin cream cold brew – its first new pumpkin beverage in over a decade.

According to Starbucks, the new drink will be made with “cold brew and a vanilla base, topped with pumpkin cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.”

The pumpkin cold brew goes on sale Tuesday, Aug. 27.

If you’re curious, here are the other menu items available starting tomorrow:

  • Salted Caramel Mocha
  • PSL
  • Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
  • Pumpkin Scone
  • Pumpkin Spice Madeleines
  • Cat Cake Pop

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News