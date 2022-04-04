SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Starting Monday, some hiking trails in San Francisco’s Presidio will be closed to dogs through early September due to coyote pupping season. The Park Trail, from Mountain Lake to the Presidio Promenade, along with the Bay Ridge Trail, from the Rob Hill Campground to the Presidio Golf Course, will be closed to dogs both on or off-leash, according to the Presidio Trust.

Coyotes are very protective of pups and can be aggressive around dogs, park officials said. Trails will reopen to dogs in early September at end of pupping season.

Park officials caution that park visitors should not feed coyotes or other wildlife, never leave food outside, and keep dogs on leashes and under control. Unusual coyote behavior can be reported to (415) 561-4148 or by email at coyote@presidiotrust.gov.

All trails in the Presidio will remain open to the public. More information is available at https://www.presidio.gov/trails.

Information on coyotes in the Presidio and coyote management is available at http://www.presidio.gov/coyote.

