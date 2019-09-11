Starting Monday, you’ll be able to text 911 in this East Bay city

CONCORD (KRON) — Starting Monday, residents in Concord will be able to text 911 in case of an emergency.

The messages go straight to dispatchers at the Concord Police Department.

Texting 911 is intended for those who are unable to make a traditional phone call, are hearing or voice impaired or may face danger by calling 911.

When texting 911, police say it’s necessary to provide the location of the emergency and what sort of help is needed from first responders.

Texts should be brief and concise and not contain emojis, photos or videos, according to police.

The police department advises silencing your phone if you don’t want someone to hear a reply message.

Texting is considered a backup to reporting an emergency by calling 911.

Calling 911 is still the quickest way to get help.

Concord is not the only Bay Area city accepting 911 text messages.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department rolled out the technology in June 2018.

As of October of last year, residents in San Mateo County can also text 911.