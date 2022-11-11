(BCN)– Slightly more than 52 percent of those who took the state bar exam in July passed, according to State Bar of California officials Thursday. If those who passed the exam satisfy all other requirements for admission, each will be eligible to be licensed by the State Bar to practice law in California.

Of the applicants who took the exam in July, 52.4 percent, or 3,753 applicants, passed. “For thousands of applicants of the General Bar Exam and Attorneys’ Exam, today is a milestone to be celebrated,” said Leah Wilson, State Bar executive director.

“It is an acknowledgment of the dedication and hard work it took to get here and a major step toward the start of their legal careers in California. We congratulate each of them on this stellar achievement.”

The July 2022 pass rate on the General Bar Exam was slightly lower than the July 2021 pass rate of 53 percent. The National Conference of Bar Examiners announced that the national average score on the July 2022 Multistate Bar Examination of 140.3 represented a fraction of a point reduction from the July 2021 score (140.4).

This suggests that the July 2022 result should track closely to 2021’s pass rates, and, in California’s case, it does. Attendance at California’s July 2022 General Bar Exam was lower (7,164) than during the remotely administered July 2021 exam (7,536) and the October 2020 remotely administered exam (8,723) and lower compared to average attendance for in person exams in prior years, when 8,000 typically took the exam.

