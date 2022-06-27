(KRON) — With inflation increasing the price of everything, people at the gas pumps have been suffering and wondering when state leaders are going to help. Over the weekend, the governor and state legislature reached a budget agreement that would give people some money.

Under the plan, taxpayers who make $75,000 a year would receive $350 while families making up to $150,000 would receive $700 with an additional 350 dollars for any dependents.

People making between $75,000 to $125,000 a year would get $250.

Families making between $150,000 to $250,000 would get up to $750 while individuals making between $125,001 and $250,000 would get $200.

The money could reach your bank accounts as early as late October and as late as the beginning of next year. This money makes up a total of $9.5 billion and is part of an overall $17 billion relief package that also includes rent assistance for eligible Californians.

“California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries,” read a joint statement released by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Under the proposed framework, 23 million Californians would benefit from the direct payments of up to $1,050. The package will also include a suspension of the state sales tax on diesel and additional funds to help people cover rent and utility bills.

The gas tax suspension would go into effect October 1 and last for one year, providing a savings of 23 cents per gallon. This plan still needs full legislative approval. Hearings will continue Monday morning.

“This budget builds on our unprecedented commitment to transform the resources available in our state, from a $47 billion multi-year infrastructure and transportation package to education and health care, showing the nation what a true pro-life agenda looks like,” the joint statement continued. “With these new investments, California will become the first state to achieve universal access to health care coverage.”