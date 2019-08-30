State lawmakers push for bill that would lower prescription costs

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — California lawmakers are trying to put a stop to “pay for delay” deals in the pharmaceutical industry.

AB 824 aims to stop the tactic lawmakers say companies use to slow generic drug manufacturers from releasing the lower cost medication.

“What’s the point of life saving medications if people can’t afford to use them? With this bill, California can take the lead nationally on this problematic, price gouging tactic,” said Assm. Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa).

Assemblyman wood and Attorney General Xavier Becerra collaborated on the measure.

The two recently announced a $70 million dollar settlement with four pharmaceutical companies caught making pay for delay deals.

Pharmaceutical companies argue the law changes the framework for evaluating patent settlements and could risk generic medication remaining off the market entirely.

Americans spend about $3.5 billion a year because of the practice, according to the federal trade commission.

“That means Californians are spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year they don’t need to be, and this bill can help resolve,” said Anthony Wright of Health Access California.

The bill now faces a key deadline at the end of the week.

The appropriations committee in both chambers Friday will decide whether to pass or kill hundreds of bills.

It’s one of the final hurdles for california laws with the end of the legislative session in two weeks.

