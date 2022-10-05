SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Congresswoman Jackie Speier has announced $1.7 million in new funding to be used for fire prevention work under a congressional program called the Community Projects Program.

Congresswoman Speier announced $750,000 will go to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, $500,000 to the Filoli estate which has 650 acres of open space and $500,000 to be split between the cities of Belmont and San Bruno.

The money is going towards fire prevention work in order to get the word out about defensible space and to cut away some of the heavier fuels that could pose a danger in the event of a wildfire. “The wildfire threat here on the peninsula is high and it’s incumbent on all of us to take the steps that we can to protect our homes, but more importantly, all of our lives,” said Speier.

“And these critical fiscal resources aimed to provide additional necessary funds for the city of San Bruno to continue all our wildfire prevention and mitigation work, reducing fuels and minimizing the wildfire impacts to our residents should a wildfire occur,” said Ari Delay, San Bruno Fire Chief.

The House of Representatives has approved this funding, but it still needs to be approved by the United States Senate. Congresswoman Speier said she expects that to happen within the next month or so.