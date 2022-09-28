SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law late Tuesday that starting next year, wine and liquor bottles will be redeemable for up to 10 cents each at recycling centers.

This is already the rule for most beverage containers, under the state’s “bottle bill,” passed under Gov. George Deukmejian in the 1980s. But alcoholic beverage makers have long not been included in the program, due to opposition from industry leaders.

That opposition ended, and SB 1013 was introduced by Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego).

“SB 1013 is historic change that is 40 years in the making,” Atkins stated in a press release. “I want to commend the wine industry, distilled spirits industry, environmental advocates, and other groups who have come together to support this landmark proposal.”

Under the new law, starting Jan. 1 wine and liquor bottles will cost up to 10 cents extra (5 cents if the container is under 24 ounces), just like soda cans. People who recycle them will get that amount California Redemption Value money for their city, but if they’d like, they can bring them to a recycling center and redeem the money themselves.

The hope is that this law will help increase the recycling of used alcoholic beverage containers.